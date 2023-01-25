Nashville-based M Cubed Developments is eyeing an April or May start for full-scale work on a short-term upscale rental residential building for The Gulch.

To sit on a 0.38-acre parcel at 900 Division St., the seven-story building will offer 22 residential units and be billed as a “boutique group-travel hotel.” The tentative name is 900 Division Street.

