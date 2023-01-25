Nashville-based M Cubed Developments is eyeing an April or May start for full-scale work on a short-term upscale rental residential building for The Gulch.
To sit on a 0.38-acre parcel at 900 Division St., the seven-story building will offer 22 residential units and be billed as a “boutique group-travel hotel.” The tentative name is 900 Division Street.
Via an LLC, M Cubed in December 2021 paid $5.5 million for the property, on which sits a modernist building that last accommodated since-moved business management and tax consulting services firm Wiles + Taylor and Co. A demolition permit, valued at $40,504, has been issued, with Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction to handle the job.
Mark McDonald and Mark McGinley comprise M Cubed, with the latter telling the Post Wednesday the company is applying for additional permits, including for foundation work.
Previously, a 2022’s end start had been targeted.
Los Angeles-based AvantStay, which operates hundreds of locations (including resort-style properties) in multiple U.S. cities — including Nashville’s 121 Hotel located at 121 30th Ave. N. — will operate the hotel.
“This is such a strong location in The Gulch that we thought it justified doing something truly distinctive,” McGinley told the Post in April 2022. “Our project will be the first hotel in downtown Nashville designed and purpose-built for large-format group travel. This is a segment of the hospitality market that has been gaining steam for years.”
For the future building, vehicular access will be at Ninth Avenue South. A 3,400-square foot retail space will anchor the building’s corner at Ninth and Division, with the structure to rise about 90 feet tall and feature a swimming pool, some commons area and a one-level underground garage. For comparison and related to height, the Fairfield Inn and Suites, which sits across Division Street from the future mixed-use building, rises about 90 feet.
Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects is designing the building, with Barge Design Solutions serving as the land-planner and engineer.
M Cubed has undertaken or is underway with multiple projects in various urban districts throughout the city, including a building being constructed in 12South.
Wiles + Taylor now operates in the Armory Oaks building in the One Hundred Oaks area in South Nashville.
