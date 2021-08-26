A Green Hills property home to the soaring-steepled religious building home to a First Church of Christ Scientist congregation has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 2911 Hillsboro Pike near Interstate 440, the property offers 1.14 acres and includes, in addition to the church structure, a residential building and multiple access points from Sharon Hill Circle and Sharondale Court.
Marketing materials note portions of the buildings yield “intricate characteristics.” First Church of Christ Scientist of Nash Tenn has owned the property since 1960, according to Metro records. Nashville has been home to the congregation since 1905.
The property offers a specific plan zoning, which will allow for multiple options for redevelopment.
The church ownership has enlisted Mike Jacobs and Lisa Maki, senior vice presidents with the Nashville office of Toronto-based Avison Young, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Jacobs said the average daily traffic count is about 44,000 vehicles.
“Because the property sits at a key location at the entrance to the main artery of Green Hills, we have received interest from across the country in just a few short days,” Jacobs emailed the Post.
The First Church of Christ Scientist congregation is planning to move but has not disclosed the location of a future home.
