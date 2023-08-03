A three-tower project — to be designed by a Norwegian firm that has won numerous international awards and to include hotel, residential, office, retail and public spaces — is being planned for downtown’s Rutledge Hill.
Cleveland-based GBX Group and Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville, seek to undertake the project on an 11-parcel multi-acre site bordered by Middleton Street, Hermitage Avenue, Rutledge Street and Lea Avenue. The site includes the building last home to Hermitage Café and a structure, with an address of 40 Middleton St., slated for a restaurant.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Oslo-based Snøhetta will be the architect, with the Norwegian firm having given the buildings exterior designs that incorporate both 21st century and nature-centric elements.
The towers would stand 37, 21 and 17 floors, respectively. The tallest tower, the document notes, seemingly would rise at least 400 feet, making it the tallest building located south of Korean Veterans Boulevard if standing today.
GBX and Essex will seek seven stories of bonus height for each of the three towers, plus an overall height modification of four floors (for the 17-story building), eight floors (for the 21) and 24 floors (for the 37), respectively. A Sept. 14 hearing date with the Metro Planning Commission is scheduled.
Historic buildings located at 28, 30 and 40 Middleton and at 40 and 42 Rutledge Street will be preserved within what the developers have branded the Rutledge Hill Culinary District (read more here).
GBX and Essex will seek LEED certification, with the project to incorporate pervious surfaces, historic preservation, open space and underground parking.
Snøhetta also operates offices in New York, Paris, Hong Kong, Adelaide, Innsbruck and San Francisco. According to its website, the company has designed Under, an underwater restaurant located in Lindesnes, Norway, and an expansion of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. It participated in the redesign of Times Square in New York (which was completed in 2017).
Snøhetta has been recognized with the World Architecture Award, the Mies van der Rohe Award, the European Prize for Urban Public Space and the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture.
In 2016, The Wall Street Journal referred to Snøhetta as “one of the world’s most sought-after firms.”
The general Rutledge Hill area is being eyed for two other three-tower mixed-use developments (by Centrum and The Congress Group) and a two-tower mixed-use project by Tishman-Speyer (read here). In addition, Ray Hensler and Florida-based Stiles remain underway with construction of a two-building mixed-use development at Rolling Mill Hill (read here).