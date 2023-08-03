A three-tower project — to be designed by a Norwegian firm that has won numerous international awards and to include hotel, residential, office, retail and public spaces — is being planned for downtown’s Rutledge Hill.

Cleveland-based GBX Group and Essex Development, which is co-based in Louisville and Nashville, seek to undertake the project on an 11-parcel multi-acre site bordered by Middleton Street, Hermitage Avenue, Rutledge Street and Lea Avenue. The site includes the building last home to Hermitage Café and a structure, with an address of 40 Middleton St., slated for a restaurant.