Nashville-based development company Giarratana seemingly is targeting a tiny property located next to the Tennessee State University-Avon Williams Campus building for its next high-rise.

A small modernist commercial building sits on the 0.21-acre site, with an address of 901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. (Charlotte Avenue).

Tony art

901 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.