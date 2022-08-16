According to a Metro document, Giarratana has created a charter related to the effort and is expected to close on the purchase of the property by month's end, according to a source.
Tony Giarratana leads the eponymously named company known for developing sites it owns (as opposed to land-banking them).
As the Post previously reported, Nashville-based commercial real estate broker and investor Lance Bloom and Charlie Jigarjian and Jonathan Krasner, co-owners of New York-based 7G Realty, paid $2.4 million for the property in March 2021 (read here). It is unclear if the small modernist commercial building positioned on the site still accommodates the local office of Farmington, Connecticut-based Otis Elevator Co.
Bloom could not be reached for comment.
Near the King Boulevard site, Giarratana continues construction on residential towers Alcove and Prime and is planning for a portion of the downtown YMCA property a 60-story 750-foot residential skyscraper to offer 500 condominium units (read here).
Giarratana has been developing on Church Street since unveiling mixed-use high-rise building The Cumberland in 2000. The company operates its offices on the street, with its work also having included Bennie Dillon (an adaptive reuse project), mixed-use tower Viridian and 505, a 45-floor skyscraper that opened in 2018 and, at 535 feet, ranks statewide behind only Four Seasons Residences for buildings with the highest occupiable floor.
