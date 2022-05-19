A Germantown parking lot located near the site on which Hill Realty Company plans a mixed-used building has sold for $1,050,000, according to a source with information about the deal and who asked to go unnamed.
The address is 404 Madison St.
At 0.16 acres, the deal is the equivalent of about $150 per square foot based on acreage, a figure that is near the high end of the per-foot average for recent Germantown property sales.
The new owner is an LLC, which is affiliated with Scott Chambers and Andree LeQuire. Of note, the business partners developed an adjacent site with a mixed-use building home to Germantown Café and Red Bicycle Coffee and Crepes and, on the second level, residential condominiums. LeQuire and Chambers still own the retail component of that that building, with an address of 1200 Fifth Ave. N.
It is unclear what Chambers and LeQuire might have planned for the parcel.
The seller was a member of Brentwood’s Hill family, with ownership dating to 1992, Metro records show. The late John O. Hill acquired the property for $15,500 that year, with a local rebar supply company he owned having once operated in Germantown (and still in operations in East Nashville).
As noted, Hill Realty announced in mid-2021 a $93.5 million project for a 3.58-acre site at 416 Jefferson St. — part of which it has owned almost 100 years (read here).
The source said Michael Havens, Ronnie Wenzler and Madison Wenzler — senior director, senior associate and executive director, respectively, with the Nashville office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield — handled the marketing and sale of the property for the seller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.