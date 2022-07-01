An entity affiliated with the owner of downtown’s Fifth + Broadway has paid $8.6 million for a Nashville International Airport site.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Brookfield Property Group is the new owner of the 6.6-acre property. The site offers an address of 733 Massman Drive and a building accommodating trucking company Hub Group.

733 Massman art

733 Massman Drive

The seller was a Cookeville-based LLC, which is managed by Matt Campagni. Of note, Campagni — an executive with health-based accounts services company Devenir — acquired the property in May for $3.45 million. The Post has been unable to determine the reason for the differential between that price and the recent sales figure of $8.6 million.

Brookfield Property Group is affiliated with Brookfield Properties, which owns Fifth + Broadway. The two are subsidiaries of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc., one of the world's largest alternative investment management companies with more than $725 billion of assets under management.

It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

