An entity affiliated with the owner of downtown’s Fifth + Broadway has paid $8.6 million for a Nashville International Airport site.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Brookfield Property Group is the new owner of the 6.6-acre property. The site offers an address of 733 Massman Drive and a building accommodating trucking company Hub Group.
The seller was a Cookeville-based LLC, which is managed by Matt Campagni. Of note, Campagni — an executive with health-based accounts services company Devenir — acquired the property in May for $3.45 million. The Post has been unable to determine the reason for the differential between that price and the recent sales figure of $8.6 million.
Brookfield Property Group is affiliated with Brookfield Properties, which owns Fifth + Broadway. The two are subsidiaries of Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc., one of the world's largest alternative investment management companies with more than $725 billion of assets under management.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In