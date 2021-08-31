St. Louis-based apparel company The Normal Brand is opening its second retail location at Fifth + Broadway by September's end.
The company, which offers men and women’s clothing, opened its first storefront in 2019 in St. Louis and can be found in 500 other retail locations across the United States. The company website notes The Normal Brand also facilitates shipments to all 50 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Sweden.
Founded in 2015 by Jimmy Sansone who was later joined by his two brothers, Lan and Conrad, The Normal Brand markets itself as a “true family affair.” The expansion to Nashville was in part influenced by family ties: Three other Sansone siblings live in the area, including Nikko Sansone, who handled the lease negotiations for the Fifth + Broadway retail space, according to a press release. Their mother, Kathryn Sansone, will lead design of the store.
“Nashville offered everything we were looking for when seeking the right landing spot for The Normal Brand’s second brand store,” Conrad Sansone, a company principal, said in the release. “Our stores are experiential, driven towards our customers having a good time, being greeted with a warm smile, a cold beverage, and some unexpected surprises. Fifth + Broadway was the perfect place for that, and will allow for us to build authentic connections with locals and visitors alike, and further familiarity with our style and brand.”
Since the start of 2021, Fifth + Broadway has landed a flurry of new restaurants — including Sixty Vines, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Chilangos and local delicacy Prince’s Hot Chicken — and opened an Apple storefront on Broadway. Fifth + Broadway General Manager Tom Miller said the team is excited to welcome The Normal Brand, and that “they share our commitment to creating memorable experiences.”
