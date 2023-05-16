An entity affiliated with Fat Bottom Brewing has paid $2.6 million for a South Nashville industrial property located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and to be used for non-brewing purposes.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is Roof Dog Beverages LLC.  

Screen Shot 2023-05-15 at 3.35.10 PM.png

Josh Buckley
Screen Shot 2023-05-15 at 3.29.31 PM.png

344 Herron Drive

