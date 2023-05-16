An entity affiliated with Fat Bottom Brewing has paid $2.6 million for a South Nashville industrial property located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and to be used for non-brewing purposes.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is Roof Dog Beverages LLC.
Located at 344 Herron Drive on what some call Tech Hill, the 0.75-acre property offers a nondescript one-story building housing metal processing company Spiral Systems Inc. The structure is 12,000 square feet.
The sellers were Sandra Snell and Daniel Snell, who own Spiral Systems and paid $420,000 for the property in 2008, Metro records show. The Snells had listed the property for $2.5 million (read here). For context, the property previously sold in 1986 for $42,000.
Related to the acquisition, Roof Dog Beverages LLC has landed a loan, valued at $1.95 million, from Fourth Capital Bank.
The purchase of the south side site comes as Fat Bottom recently opened downtown bar Teddy’s Tavern on Fifth Avenue South near Broadway and follows founder Ben Bredesen having sold a percentage of ownership in the craft beer business to Josh Buckley and Andy Heiman (read more here).
Fat Bottom Brewing operates in The Nations on 44th Avenue North and is one of three brands — joining Music City Light and Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda — comprising The Nations Brewing Co.
Buckley, chief executive officer of The Nations Brewing Co., said the company plans to use the building for storage, with no taproom or brewery planned.
Tee Patterson and Jake Morris, brokers with Charles Hawkins and Company, seemingly represented the Snells in the transaction. The Post was unable to determine if the purchasing LLC had broker representation.
