A South Nashville industrial property located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and multiple sites planned for redevelopment has been listed for sale for $2.5 million.

Located at 344 Herron Drive on what some call Tech Hill, the 0.75-acre property offers a nondescript one-story building housing metal processing company Spiral Systems Inc. The structure is 12,000 square feet.

344

344 Herron Drive as seen in 2022

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.