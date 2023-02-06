A South Nashville industrial property located near The Fairgrounds Nashville and multiple sites planned for redevelopment has been listed for sale for $2.5 million.
Located at 344 Herron Drive on what some call Tech Hill, the 0.75-acre property offers a nondescript one-story building housing metal processing company Spiral Systems Inc. The structure is 12,000 square feet.
Sandra Snell and Daniel Snell own the property, having paid $420,000 for it in 2008, Metro records show. The Snells also own Spiral Systems. The for-sale property sold in 1986 for $42,000.
The listing comes as a nearby industrial property located near the busy intersection of Nolensville Road and Thompson Lane was offered for sale for $2.2 million in December 2022 (read here).
Near the Tech Hill property, and at 510 Interstate Blvd. S., a mixed-use project seemingly is still being eyed on a site owned by local real estate investor Nick Spiva (read here). In addition, Chicago-area-based Red Seal Homes is under construction with 24 townhomes (read here) at 2176 Carson St.
The Snells have enlisted Tee Patterson and Jake Morris, brokers with Charles Hawkins and Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.