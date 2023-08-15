The Hillsboro Village building that last housed Nicoletto's Italian Kitchen is slated for a pizza-centric restaurant called Slice of Italy.
According to a permit application, Farhod Usmanov will operate the business. Franklin’s Tim Ferguson is the contractor, with the recently applied-for permit referencing the interior space as slated for a new pizza oven hood.
The effort to get Slice of Italy operational comes as the property’s owner is looking to sell the real estate. As the Post reported in June, and as Nicoletto’s was closing, Treg Warner listed the property for $2.5 million (read here). Warner paid $1.02 million for it in March 2017, Metro records note.
Located at 2123 Belcourt Ave. and constructed in 1940, the 2,264-square-foot building sits on 0.15 acres.
Nicoletto's owners Danny Nicoletto and Ryan Nicoletto opened in the Hillsboro Village space in 2019 and offered a menu focused on pasta, salads and sandwiches.
The 2123 Belcourt Ave. building also once housed Bare Naked Bagel, which ceased operations in early 2019.