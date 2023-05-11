An East Nashville property located near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Ellington Parkway and once eyed for a mixed-use project has sold for $10 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the two-parcel 4.67-acre property is an LLC affiliated with local businessman Tim Johnson and Out of Office Ventures (which is co-based in Charlotte and Chicago). The addresses of the site are 910 and 920 Cherokee Ave.

910

910-920 Cherokee Ave.

