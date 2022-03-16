A former religious building located on a multi-parcel Cleveland Park property in East Nashville is being eyed for 54 hotel rooms.
With a main address of 901 Meridian St. and opened in 1936, the building previously accommodated the congregation of Ray of Hope Community Church.
Now the owner, Invent Communities Inc., is seeking an amendment to the specific plan zoning that dictates the property’s usage. Jamie Pfeffer, owner of East Nashville-based Pfeffer Torode Architecture, is founder of Invent Communities.
Pfeffer told the Post no additional uses are being sought related to the existing zoning. The SP allows for hotel and residential use.
“We are working on a mixed-use plan for the church [site],” he said. “We’re trying to do something more than simply a boutique hotel in the church."
Pfeffer and Abby Wheeler, Invent Communities president, have enlisted Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering for land planning and civil engineering efforts. The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on April 14 to seek final site plan approval and the specific plan amendment. Currently, the zoning would allow for 35 hotel rooms.
Invent Communities bought the property for $5.3 million in June 2021 from an LLC loosely associated with New York City-based shared workspace company Bond Collective. Bond was targeting opening as a tenant in the ex-church structure in the first quarter of 2020 in what would have been its first Nashville location. That effort failed to materialize.
The selling LLC of last year’s deal acquired the property in July 2018 for $4.5 million from 901 Meridian Partners LLC, which had paid about $2.33 million for it roughly two years earlier, Metro records show. That LLC was affiliated with local real estate investors and developers Elliott Kyle and Rob Lowe, who, with some fellow investors, had bought the property from local real estate investor and developer John Rochford.
Relatedly, Kyle, Lowe and their investor team undertook a townhome component of mixed-use project Lindsley Place, located across Meridian from the former church building.
In addition, Kyle and the investors are planning a craft beer brewery for the structure (read here).
