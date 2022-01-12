The California-based owner of the East Nashville building home to Barista Parlor and Local Honey has paid $1.9 million for the adjacent structure housing butcher and meats shop Porter Road Butcher.
Via Condit Properties LLC, Ross Condit now owns the 0.29-acre property at 501 Gallatin Ave., with the seller a local investor group led by Elliott Kyle. The group acquired the property in 2016 in a quitclaim deed deal for which Metro records shows no dollar value.
Condit, who also owns other east side properties (read here), could not be reached for comment.
Chris Carter and James Peisker own Porter Road, which bills itself as offering meat derived from hormone-free, pasture-raised animals from local farms. Opened in 2011, the butcher shop will remain at the space; however, the Post was unable to determine details of the remaining lease terms. (Read more about the business here via Post sister publication Nashville Scene.)
No brokers were involved in the transaction, Kyle said.
“We’re pleased that the new owner appreciates what a strong operator and tenant Porter Road Butcher is and always has been,” he said.
