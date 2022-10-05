The downtown property home to Hermitage Design Center — one of the city’s longest operational businesses — has sold for $22.75 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with Philadelphia-based global real estate giant EQT Exeter.

531 Lafayette St.
533 Lafayette St.