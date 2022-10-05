The downtown property home to Hermitage Design Center — one of the city’s longest operational businesses — has sold for $22.75 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is an LLC affiliated with Philadelphia-based global real estate giant EQT Exeter.
The seller of the two-parcel Pie Town property, with addresses of 531-533 Lafayette St., was a trust that included Hermitage Design Center owner Jack Fleischer.
Based on acreage, the deal is the equivalent of about $381 per foot, a figure generally in line with the marks of recent, similar deals in Pie Town, SoBro and The Gulch.
Though seemingly focusing on suburban industrial properties, EQT Exeter has undertaken urban high-rise building development in Philadelphia, according to the company website.
The transaction seemingly represents EQT Exeter’s fourth in Music City since mid-2021. The company, officials with which could not be reached for comment, most recently paid $9 million in April for a 3.66-acre property at 556 Metroplex Drive (read here).
The EQT Exeter website lists seven Nashville properties, all industrial, and 14 others located in Middle Tennessee.
EQT Exeter oversees about $30 billion in equity capital for its institutional investors, according to the company website. The company, also called Exeter Property Group, has offices in 45 U.S. and international locales, including Memphis. It focuses on acquiring, developing, leasing and managing logistics/industrial, office, life science and multifamily properties.
Hermitage Design Center (previously known as Hermitage Lighting Gallery) began operations in 1944, the company website notes. The business, officials with which could not be reached for comment, operates from the building at 531 Lafayette, while 533 Lafayette houses Off The Wagon Tours.
At 535 Lafayette St., the owner of Sprocket Tours LLC plans an update (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the recent purchase.