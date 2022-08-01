Downtown’s 21c Museum Hotel Nashville has sold for $59 million, with the new owner seemingly having made its initial foray into Nashville.
According to a release, Bethesda, Maryland-based RLJ Lodging Trust now owns the 124-room hotel business and building. The address of the building, which also offers restaurant and bar Gray & Dudley, is 221 Second Ave. N.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels. That entity paid about $6.19 million for what had been called the Gray & Dudley Hardware Company Building in 2016 and converted it in 2017 into the hotel, which also offers a small art gallery open to the public.
The deal is the equivalent of about $476,000 per key. Sales of higher-end urban Nashville hotel properties the past two years or so have seen price-per-room figures of, on average, between $400,000 and $600,000. However, the W Nashville Hotel sold earlier this year for $950,000 per key, believed to be a local record. Orlando-based hospitality investment firm Xenia Hotels & Resorts paid $328.7 million for that Gulch property (read here).
RLJ Lodging Trust plans to have 21c Museum Hotels continue to manage and operate the hotel in affiliation with France-based Accor.
The eight-story hospitality structure offers over 8,000 square feet of meeting and exhibition space, outdoor space, a fitness center, a spa and valet parking.
The RLJ Lodging Trust portfolio consists of 95 hotels with a collective approximately 21,100 rooms located in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The cities located within the closest proximity to Nashville and in which the company has a presence are Birmingham and Louisville.
“Nashville is a burgeoning destination that is poised to outperform throughout this cycle, and this property is well-positioned to benefit from these growth trends, given that it is located within the heart of demand, in downtown Nashville’s arts district,” Leslie Hale, RLJ Lodging Trust president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “This acquisition underscores our disciplined and focused approach to executing off-market transactions.”
In addition to Louisville and Nashville, 21c Museum Hotels are also found in Bentonville (Arkansas), Chicago, Cincinnati, Durham (North Carolina), Kansas City, Lexington (Kentucky) and Oklahoma City. The hotel is slated for St. Louis and Des Moines, Iowa.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the 21c Museum Hotel Nashville deal.
