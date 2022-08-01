Downtown’s 21c Museum Hotel Nashville has sold for $59 million, with the new owner seemingly having made its initial foray into Nashville.

According to a release, Bethesda, Maryland-based RLJ Lodging Trust now owns the 124-room hotel business and building. The address of the building, which also offers restaurant and bar Gray & Dudley, is 221 Second Ave. N.

5_Interior_Bar_21c_Nashville.jpg

Gray & Dudley

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.