A downtown commercial building once housing the recently closed Graffiti Indoor Advertising has been offered for sale for $2.25 million.
Located on 0.21 acres in Rutledge Hill and near Metro’s Richard H. Fulton Campus, the modernist building opened in 1965 and offers an address of 48 Lindsley Ave.
Hugh Jolly owns the property, having paid $140,000 for it in 1999, Metro records show.
Advertising agency Social Indoor operates from the office building, with the owner of that company having acquired Graffiti Indoor Advertising in mid-2022 for an undisclosed sum.
Jolly owned and operated Graffiti Indoor Advertising — known for its static ads located in restrooms of bars, restaurants and other public businesses — from 1984 until that transaction.
Marketing materials note the two-story building offers 4,602 square feet. As such, the listing is the equivalent of $489 per square foot, a price that is consistent with those of similarly listed or recently sold properties located in the general area.
Jolly, who is now operating Jolly Management, could not be reached for comment. He has enlisted Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice presidents of Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Company, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.