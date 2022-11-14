One of the West End corridor’s more unusual commercial buildings has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

Located at 323 29th Ave. N. and overlooking Centennial Park, the 2,688-square-foot building sits on an elevated 0.13-acre lot within a street split and was constructed in 1994. Given the distinctive physical presentation of the property and that most similar office buildings located in the West End Park area date to the 1960s/1970s/1980s, the listing is noteworthy, sources said.

