One of the West End corridor’s more unusual commercial buildings has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 323 29th Ave. N. and overlooking Centennial Park, the 2,688-square-foot building sits on an elevated 0.13-acre lot within a street split and was constructed in 1994. Given the distinctive physical presentation of the property and that most similar office buildings located in the West End Park area date to the 1960s/1970s/1980s, the listing is noteworthy, sources said.
According to Metro records, Dickson-based The Jackson Foundation owns the two-story building, having paid $1,075,000 for it in 2015. The foundation sold the Renaissance Center — a former venue for classes, meeting space and artistic performances in Dickson — to Freed-Hardeman University in 2013 (read here).
The for-sale building offers 12-foot ceilings and five offices, according to marketing material. The Post was unable to determine if it accommodates any tenants.
The Jackson Foundation has enlisted Ross Smith, an analyst with the Nashville office of Dallas-based Stream Realty to handle the marketing of the property.