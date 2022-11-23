A North Davidson County church building property has sold for $1.6 million, with the new owner a local development and home-building company.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds, an LLC affiliated with Paragon Group now owns the 1.38-acre property at 517 W. Trinity Lane and across the street from Haynes Middle School.

