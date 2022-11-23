A North Davidson County church building property has sold for $1.6 million, with the new owner a local development and home-building company.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds, an LLC affiliated with Paragon Group now owns the 1.38-acre property at 517 W. Trinity Lane and across the street from Haynes Middle School.
The seller was A New Covenant in Faith Christian Church, which paid $255,000 for the property in August 2015, Metro records show.
Paragon Group officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
The congregation of Christ the Light Community Church seemingly worships from the just-sold building.
Relatedly, Paragon Group and Nashville-based development company Core Development Services remain under construction in nearby Bordeaux on City Bluffs, to offer 46 townhomes and some retail space (read here). The address of the property is 2200 Buena Vista Pike. Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio is serving as architect for that project.
Located near the just-acquired site is a property on which remains underway North Lights. Elmington Capital Group and Aerial Development Group are teaming on that project, to offer 210 apartment units, 90 townhomes, 16 single-family cottages, 11 single-family homes and up to 25,000 square feet of space featuring local retail and restaurant businesses (read more here).
The seven-parcel site offers addresses are 509, 511 and 513 W. Trinity Lane.
Also nearby, Birmingham-based LIV Development continues construction at 819 W. Trinity Lane on apartment complex Livano Trinity (read here).
