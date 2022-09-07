A local property owner has submitted a plan for a 165-unit residential complex to be located in North Nashville’s West Heiman Street.
The development is slated for 11 acres that span the addresses 2404, 2500 and 2518 W. Heiman St. near Hadley Park, Fisk University and Meharry Medical College, north of Jefferson Street.
Proposal documents note that the development is planned for buildings of up to three stories tall and includes what appears to be 150 townhomes and 15 low-income units in a separate building. FMBC, the developers behind Wedgewood Houston’s 83 Freight development, are the owners of the land. Michael Garrigan with Dale and Associates is listed as civil engineer.
The Post reported in December 2019 that Minneapolis-area-based developer Dominium was eyeing a late summer or early fall 2020 start on the site, with Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio to serve as architect. Dominium later canceled the project, which would have included nine buildings and 288 workforce housing units, citing COVID-19 concerns.
The plan was submitted to the Metro Nashville Planning Department Aug. 22 and the Metro Planning Commission is scheduled to review preliminary plans at an Oct. 13 meeting.
