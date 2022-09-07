fisk

A local property owner has submitted a plan for a 165-unit residential complex to be located in North Nashville’s West Heiman Street.

The development is slated for 11 acres that span the addresses 2404, 2500 and 2518 W. Heiman St. near Hadley Park, Fisk University and Meharry Medical College, north of Jefferson Street.  

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.

