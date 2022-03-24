Details are unfolding regarding a large-scale mixed-use project planned for an East Nashville property to include more than 500 residential units.
As the Post reported in June 2021, New York-area-based development company Rethink Capital Partners, via Rethink Community Nashville JV LLC, paid $9.26 million for multiple parcels on which it plans the project. The address is 1410 Dickerson Pike.
Now, and according to a Metro document, Rethink will partner with Charlotte-based Lennar Multifamily Communities.
The document notes 183 three-bedroom townhomes are planned for a portion (with a working address of 0 Lucile St.) of the overall site and hugging the inner-interstate loop. An image suggests Lennar will focus on that effort.
In addition, the other segment of the overall property is being eyed by Rethink for seemingly three multi-story buildings with a collective 220 one-bedroom units, 95 two-bedroom units, 22 three-bedroom units and 10,000 square feet of retail space.
Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates is expected to design the site’s future buildings. Civil Site Design Group, a Nashville-based land planning and engineering firm, is listed on the document.
Lennar and Rethink officials could not be reached for comment, and it is unclear if the project will unfold via one phase or multiple phases.
The site is located near Cleveland Street, which eventually will be extended under the interstate to connect to the East Bank and River North (to be home to the future Oracle campus).
Relatedly, Tyler Cauble, founder of locally based The Cauble Group and Parasol Management, plans The Provisionary on an adjacent site to the south (read here). Nearby, Bristol Development Group has The Link under construction (read here) and local developer Beau Fowler plans two projects (read here).
Lennar has developed in Nashville previously, including in Melrose and the Midtown site on which sits its apartment tower The Morris.
