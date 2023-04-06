Details are emerging and images have been created related to a mixed-use development Nashville’s SomeraRoad is planning for Wedgewood-Houston.

Proposed to offer residential, retail and hotel space, Martin & Merritt (a working name) will unfold at 515 Merritt Ave. (an adaptive reuse of an existing building and tentatively to be called The Mill) and at 1300 Martin St. The latter site will include new construction of hotel and residential buildings and will require the razing of various small, nondescript buildings.

