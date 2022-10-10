Details are emerging, with images included, regarding an apartment building project to replace the downtown building home to live music venue 3rd and Lindsley, among other businesses.

According to a multi-page concept plan document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Isle of Palm, South Carolina-based Woodfield Development is seeking 438 residential units in what seemingly is one structure acting as two, with 11 floors at its tallest segment and eight stories at the other section.

