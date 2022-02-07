Demolition is underway on the Mid-State Building, a modernist medical office building structure located on the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown campus and that has anchored the northwest corner of 21st Avenue and Church Street since it opened in 1960.
The project will yield a four-story 100,000-plus-square-foot medical office building, with completion expected in 2023. The address is 2100 Church Street.
Saint Thomas officials said the future office will offer access to the main hospital from Church Street and will be the entrance for the Women's Hospital. Th physical arrangement will allow an alignment with the hospital’s third floor and create a women’s “hospital within a hospital” environment, according to information Saint Thomas emailed the Post. In addition, a future access plaza will be sited on Church Street.
The Women's Hospital complements various additions at the Midtown campus, including the completion of a critical care tower; expansion of the facility’s spine institute; and opening of the rehabilitation hospital.
As the Post reported in mid-2020, the upgrades will make the 103-year-old hospital’s core footprint — bordered by Church and Patterson streets and 20th and 21st avenues — more robust. Work continues at the overall site.
The value of a recently issued demolition permit is approximately $750,000, with the Women's Hospital entrance and Midstate Building to carry a price tag of about $42 million.
The demolition work, including the clearing and hauling of debris, will require approximately three or four months, with an additional 14 months for the overall completion and opening of the Women's Hospital entrance and the new building.
Saint Thomas officials told the Post as “many components of the building interior as possible” will be salvaged. Examples include marble, light fixtures and signage.
Designed by Hart, Freeland & Roberts, the Mid-State Building (also called the Mid-State Medical Center) is considered by many local architects of Nashville’s better examples of modernist architecture. However, the structure (see here) is oriented via a suburban model, specifically set back and “severed” from the street by surface parking.
Gresham Smith is the architect and Turner Construction is the contractor. Healthcare Realty is the developer and owner of the property.
“We are extremely excited to kick off the construction of this transformative project as we build on a 20-year partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas in Nashville,” Joe Fogarty, vice president, Healthcare Realty, emailed the Post. “As part of the overall Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown modernization, this project will offer Ascension Saint Thomas the ability to grow the services being provided on campus in an environment that is focused on the patient experience every step of the way.”
Fahad Tahir, Ascension Saint Thomas chief strategy officer, said the future entrance for the Women's Hospital and future office building “will launch more growth designed to elevate the experience of our patients, physicians, clinicians, and associates.”
Read more here.
