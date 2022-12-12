An East Nashville industrial property has sold for $9 million, with the buyer a Connecticut-based commercial real estate company that owns an adjacent property.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Stamford-based Forstone Capital now owns the 4.14-acre property. The address is 1055 Whites Creek Pike.

