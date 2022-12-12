An East Nashville industrial property has sold for $9 million, with the buyer a Connecticut-based commercial real estate company that owns an adjacent property.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, an LLC affiliated with Stamford-based Forstone Capital now owns the 4.14-acre property. The address is 1055 Whites Creek Pike.
The seller was Crescent Realty Corp., which paid $1.5 million for the property in 2008, Metro records show. That entity is affiliated with Dubuque, Iowa-based Crescent Electrical Supply Company, which operates from the building on the just-sold site. It is unclear if Crescent Electrical Supply will remain operational at the location.
Relatedly, Forstone Capital has landed a loan, valued at $6.26 million, from Beverly Hills, California-based Bolour Associates, a separate document notes.
Nearby, Forstone Capital owns property at 1218-1224-1236 Dickerson Pike and 5 Ligon Ave. and that covers a collective 3.3 acres, having paid $10 million for it earlier this year (read here). In July, The Metro Board of Zoning Appeals approved some variances related to setbacks for a project Forstone plans for that site. A documented submitted to the BZA at the time notes the future Forstone project on Dickerson Pike will offer four buildings ranging in size from six to 12 stories.
With the recent purchase, Forstone now owns a contiguous land mass of more than 7.4 acres.
Forstone officials could not be reached for comment regarding how the additional property could possibly yield a larger-scale development. Similarly, the Post has been unable to determine further details or secure images related to the proposal.
Forstone also paid $10 million in late 2021 for the South Nashville building once owned by local furniture retailer Ray Batts (read here). That purchase came after Forstone paid $12 million in late 2019 for a warehouse located at 3040 Sidco Drive. Forstone also owns the Oaks Business Center at 2967-2977 Sidco Drive.
Brett Wilderman and Brandon Hall founded Forstone in 2007 and have since acquired commercial buildings and land with a collective more than 1.1 million square feet, primarily in Connecticut and the South.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.