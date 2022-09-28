A Chicago real estate company has paid $8.05 million for raw land in North Davidson County and on which a mixed-use project is being eyed.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document and via an LLC, Leftbank Holdings now owns the 20.67-acre two-parcel property, with a placeholder address of 0 Clarksville Pike and located near the point at which that highway and Ashland City Highway split.

