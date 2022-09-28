A Chicago real estate company has paid $8.05 million for raw land in North Davidson County and on which a mixed-use project is being eyed.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document and via an LLC, Leftbank Holdings now owns the 20.67-acre two-parcel property, with a placeholder address of 0 Clarksville Pike and located near the point at which that highway and Ashland City Highway split.
The property sits adjacent to property at 3709 Clarksville Pike, on which is located Northgate Shopping Center.
The sellers were a couple that paid $231,000 for the property in 2015, Metro records show.
Leftbank Holdings co-managing partners Ben Kriger and Chris Lefkovitz declined to comment.
A document previously submitted to the Metro Planning Department references 460 apartments and retail space along Clarksville Pike. A specific plan rezoning has been approved.
Leftbank has landed a loan, valued at $6.3 million, from Clarksville-based Legends Bank, a separate document notes.
Nashville-based architecture firm Smith Gee Studio is listed on the document, with Catalyst Design Group, also locally based, to handle engineering and land-planning duties.
According to a source, Nashville-based Rhythm Development assisted Leftbank in finding the property.
Austin Heithcock, with Capstone Apartment Partners, represented Leftbank in the Bordeaux transaction, the source said. The Post was unable to determine if the sellers used a broker.
The site is located near a YMCA and near properties on which Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group and the local office of Pulte Homes are planning a project.
In November 2021, Leftbank Holdings sold a Marathon Village property for $10.25 million to Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate (read here). The latter is under construction on the site with an apartment building.
Leftbank previously considered developing the Marathon Village site.