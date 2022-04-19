Chicago-based Albion Residential has paid $5 million for a property located on the fringe of The Gulch and across Division Street from its under-construction 20-story mixed-use tower.
With an address of 636 Division St., the 0.31-acre property offers a two-story office building constructed in 1985. The property sits at a point in which The Gulch and Pie Town — so named due to all the “pieces of pie” created by street splits within its boundaries — overlap.
Chicago-based Tonaquint Inc. was the seller of the topographically elevated property, which sits adjacent to two triangular properties that were listed for sale in October 2020 (read here) and that essentially hug the CSX railroad tracks — equidistant from Third Man Records and Tennessee Brew Works. That pair of parcels have addresses of 706 Seventh Ave. S. and 630 Division St. and are owned by two partnerships with some shared investors not related to Tonaquint.
Of note, Tonaquint had listed the just-sold property earlier this year for $3.9 million, with the offering seemingly having been bid up by prospective buyers.
The deal is the equivalent of about $370 per foot based on acreage and a bit more than $15 million per acre. Both numbers are in line with figures from recent sales of Gulch properties. For comparison, New York-based development company SomeraRoad in December 2021 paid $20 million an acre (read here) for the nearby 1.9-acre property last home to restaurant and wine bar Flyte, and located at 714 Eighth Ave. S.
The just-sold building, which was renovated in 2012 and offers 11,156 square feet, is home to Medical equipment supplier Alana Healthcare. That entity is expected to move by September.
Tonaquint took ownership of the property in January 2008 in a quitclaim deed deal for which Metro records show no dollar sum.
Andrew Yule, Albion Residential vice president of development, emailed the Post the following statement:
“Albion Residential is … excited to acquire this strategically valuable property, which will serve as a pre-leasing center this fall for Albion in the Gulch, our luxury apartment tower under construction across the street. We are evaluating strategic alternatives for the property’s long-term future after it serves as our pre-leasing center and will share those plans once determined.”
Dan Bauchiero, a principal with Nashville-based Eakin Partners, represented Tonaquint in the deal.
Nearby, Nashville-based developer Meg Epstein is fully underway with six-floor building The Nell at 635 Seventh Ave. S. (Read more on that here.)
Similarly, local commercial real estate broker and developer Travis Kelty and Houston-based Guefen Development Co. are nearing completion of construction on 11-story apartment building Haven at The Gulch (read here) at 641 Division St.
Albion Residential’s tower, called Albion in the Gulch, is rising at 645 Division St., adjacent to beverage retailer Frugal MacDoogal (read here).
