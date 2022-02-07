Nashville-based development firm The Mainland Companies has offered for sale a Chestnut Hill property located near downtown’s southern fringe.
With an address of 914 Third Ave. S., the .46-acre property offers a small one-story building. It is being marketed as a prime spot for a self-storage facility, with an image noting a seven-story structure with more than 100,000 square feet.
The offering comes after Nashville-based development firm The Mainland Companies in January paid a collective approximately $14.52 million for the property and for 0 Fourth Ave. S., 914-916 Fourth Ave. S. and 300 McCann St. (Read more here.) Of note, the building at 300 McCann St. is home to adult entertainment business Pure Gold’s Crazy Horse and show a mixed-use building seemingly to offer residential.
Mainland CEO Ken Larish has enlisted J.P. Lowe and Georgia Fletcher — first vice president and vice president (who oversees the company's self-storage team), respectively — of Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co. to handle the marketing and sale of the property. No asking price his listed on marketing materials.
"Charles Hawkins Co. is excited to be a part of Mainland's long term strategy in New Heights District," Lowe emailed the Post. "With the impressive number of residential units planned nearby, Mainland believes that the time is right for a high-end self-storage project. Nobody is better suited to handle this assignment than our self storage specialist, Georgia Fletcher."
The for-sale property is located one block east of multiple properties owned by Mainland and Chicago-based real estate development and investment company Speedwagon Capital Partners. The partners have branded Chestnut Hill’s northern segment as the New Heights District, paying tribute to New Heights Brewing Company craft beer business operating in the area.
New Heights District will include New Heights 915, an office building to be fully occupied by co-working venture Serendipity Labs; The Stack Exchange, a mixed-use building to offer retail, food and beverage and office spaces, and utilizing repurposed shipping containers; and 6th & Oak (a working name), a 145-unit multifamily building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.