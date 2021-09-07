A Centennial Park-area commercial building once home to an addiction treatment services business has sold for $1.25 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, located at 115 28th Ave. N. about one block north of West End Avenue, is a general partnership, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The seller has landed a $1 million loan from Studio Bank.
The seller was an entity affiliated with Dr. David McMillan, a psychologist who previously operated his private practice from the building. Having seemingly originally served as a private residence, the 3,175-square-foot structure is home to no tenants, though Cohesion Intervention Services once operated from it.
McMillan acquired the property in 1983 for $185,000, according to Metro records.
Based on the building’s size, the deal is the equivalent of $394 per foot, a figure that is seemingly in line with the figures of previous similar deals in the area.
The property backs up to the building home to Bellagio Pizza and Subs.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
