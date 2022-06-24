A small commercial building located in Berry Hill has sold for $1,095,000, with the buyers the owners of local Caribbean cuisine restaurant chain Calypso Café, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 503 Heather Place and constructed in 1940, the 962-square-foot building sits on 0.23 acres and offers no tenant.
The new owners, via Wills-Brooks Investments LP, are Allison Wills Brooks and Phil Brooks, who own Calypso Café.
Atlas Berry Hill LLC was the seller of the property, having acquired it in 2006 for $280,000, according to Metro records. John Spann IV, the LLC’s manager, seemingly is a Brentwood-based financial planner.
As the Post previously reported in April, the property had been offered for sale for $1,175,000.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $1,138 per foot based on the building’s size. That figure seemingly is considerably higher compared to the per-foot marks of Berry Hill commercial buildings either recently sold or listed for sale (read here). It is unclear if a similar building in the satellite city has ever commanded more than $1,000 per foot in a sale.
The Brookses operate a Calypso Café in Berry Hill at 700 Thompson Lane adjacent to the just-purchased property. Their East Nashville and West Nashville Calypso cafés remain closed. The west side locale is home to the business' catering operations.
The Brookes told the Post they have no specific and immediate plans for the Heather Place building.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson of Charles Hawkins Co. represented Spann in the sale of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In