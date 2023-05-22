Brentwood real estate investor Ardavan Afrakhteh has paid $3.75 million for a commercial property located just outside downtown Nashville and in the shadows of the city’s interstate inner loop.
With an address of 10 Lafayette St. and sitting in Chestnut Hill, the 0.51-acre property seemingly is home to used car dealership Blue CAR Downtown.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was a trust, a previous iteration of which paid $110,000 for the property in 1987.
The purchase comes after Afrakhteh, who owns LandDevelopment.com, in January paid $3 million for a two-parcel property hugging the south side of Nashville’s inner-interstate loop and near his just-acquired property.
Afrakhteh made headlines in 2015 when he paid $2.4 million for the 1912 Broadway site in Midtown once home to the J&J's Market and Café building and, later, $3.3 million for the Noshville building. Afrakhteh said he planned to redevelop the site with a mixed-use tower via his LandDevelopment.com. However, that effort failed to materialize and he decided to sell to Vanderbilt University for $13.25 million.
In addition, Afrakhteh previously planned a Brentwood-area hotel project and a residential development in West Nashville’s Sylvan Summit. He later nixed both efforts (read here).
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.