Plans have seemingly been scrapped related to a Bob Dylan-centric project and an accompanying food, beverage and live entertainment concept to feature former shipping containers, both eyed for SoBo.
According to a loopnet.com listing, both properties are now offered for sale for undisclosed asking prices.
The plan to undertake Heaven’s Door — which would have operated, in part, from a former church building at 410 Elm St. (the structure faces Rep. John Lewis Way) and to have focused on art, entertainment, food and spirits — is now almost six years in the making.
In July 2021, Marc Bushala (CEO of Heaven's Door Spirits) and other unnamed investors involved with Bushala's MAB Capital Management filed for a demo permit related to the razing of a building at 625 Fourth Ave. S. For that 0.75-acre site, Bushala and his team planned Recess — a food/beverage and live entertainment concept with shipping containers instead of a boutique hotel, as previously contemplated.
Bushala told the Post in mid-2021 the first phase of the overall project would be the renovation of the church building, which eventually was to have accommodated some of Dylan’s art.
“Obviously when the pandemic hit, we put our plans on hold and worked on an alternative concept for the Fourth Avenue site,” Bushala said at the time. “We hope to begin renovation work to the church by the end of the year."
That renovation never materialized.
Via an LLC, Bushala and the investors paid $5.2 million for the Fourth Avenue properties in May 2017, according to Metro records. In August 2017, a separate but related LLC paid $6.2 million for the three Lewis Way parcels.
Bushala, who could not be reached for comment, and the team announced specifics of the plan in April 2019, with a fall 2020 opening slated. However, Bushala told the Post in a 2020 interview that the COVID-19 pandemic required the team to alter its plan.
Of note, the ex-church building was most recently the home to Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design, which now operates as Anecdote Architectural Experiences in Wedgewood-Houston and was to have been the architect for the project.
Bushala told the Post in October 2021 that Recess would be able to accommodate upwards of 2,000 patrons. Visitors would be able to sit inside some of the shipping containers, which were to have rung the perimeter of the property and stood three- to five-levels tall (about 60 feet at the tallest point).
Bushala’s HDS Distilling Co. Nashville LLC owns the Fifth Avenue-facing property. HDS previously included Nashville-based entrepreneur and distiller Darek Bell, who owns Wedgewood-Houston-based Corsair Artisan Distillery.
In mid-2021, Bushala told the Post he and Dylan had raised $45 million from investors for the project.
Dylan, 76, released “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (thus the name) in 1973, after recording it in Burbank Studios in California. The legendary musician has both recorded and performed in Nashville.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.