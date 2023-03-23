The Berry Hill home of Vietnamese restaurant Vui’s Kitchen has sold for $1.4 million.
The address is 2832 Bransford Ave.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Bodnar Investment Group. That entity oversees Nashville-based Fresh Capital, the real estate arm of restaurant holdings company Fresh Hospitality. The latter is an investor in Vui's Kitchen.
The seller was a trust, a member of which paid $115,000 for the 0.36-acre property in 1988, Metro records show. The trust also owns two adjacent properties: one at 522 Heather Place and the other at 2830 Bransford Ave.
The building housing Vui’s is located at the split of Bransford and Heather and, as such, is one of the most visible properties in Berry Hill.
Vui Hunt and John Hunt own and operate Vui’s Kitchen. In addition to the Berry Hill restaurant, which opened in 2016 and is the concept’s original location, the couple also operates Vui’s in East Nashville’s Hunters Station (a Fresh Capital property). A Vui’s Kitchen previously operated in Germantown before closing.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
