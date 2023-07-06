A Berry Hill building last home to music venue Skyville Live — which hosted livestream performances by artists including Cyndi Lauper, Taj Mahal, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town — has sold for $5 million.
Offering a former warehouse that was updated to accommodate the music business, the property is located at 2602 Westwood Dr. about one block east of Eighth Avenue South and beer-focused retailer Craft Brewed.
The new owner is C & M Real Estate Holdings LLC, details about are unclear.
The sellers were music industry veterans Wally Wilson and Paul Worley, who paid $1.09 million for the property in early 2017.
Wilson and Worley launched, in conjunction with The Tennessean, Skyville Live in 2015. The shows, bolstered by live audiences, were livestreamed online (via a partnership with the USA Today Network) seemingly until late 2019 or early 2020.
A producer, songwriter and music publisher, Wilson has worked with Gladys Knight, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others.
Worley, a guitarist, has produced or co-produced albums and singles by The Chicks, Lady A, Marie Osmond, Martina McBride, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and The Band Perry.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.