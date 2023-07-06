A Berry Hill building last home to music venue Skyville Live — which hosted livestream performances by artists including Cyndi Lauper, Taj Mahal, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town — has sold for $5 million.

2602

2602 Westwood Drive as seen in 2020

Offering a former warehouse that was updated to accommodate the music business, the property is located at 2602 Westwood Dr. about one block east of Eighth Avenue South and beer-focused retailer Craft Brewed.