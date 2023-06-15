Belmont University has paid $2 million for one of two campus-area properties it needs for planned residential tower Caldwell Hall II.
Offering a small bungalow, the 0.22-acre site offers an address of 2006 15th Ave. S. The seller was Birda Mishaw, who — with late husband George Mishaw — paid $9,300 for the property in 1956, Metro records show.
Belmont will still need to acquire a Metro Development and Housing Agency-owned property located at 1411 Caldwell Ave. in order to break ground by late summer on the 10-story building.
The $1.45 million transaction with MDHA, to be finalized this summer, will be for $800,000 in cash and an estimated $650,000 in in-kind contributions via services and programming for MDHA residents at Edgehill Apartments and Gernert Studio Apartments, the agency emailed the Post. The looming sale will come as MDHA has hired a director for its resident services department, which will coordinate with Belmont, among other partners, in seeing that residents continue to be fully served.
The deal involving 2006 15th Ave. S. is the equivalent of about $209 per foot based on acreage.
As the Post has previously reported, Caldwell Hall II will offer 714 beds and about 4,134 square feet of ground-level retail space. The tower will rise on a site with a main address of 1407 Caldwell Ave. and to the immediate west of Belmont’s Caldwell Hall, an 11-story residential building that opened in fall 2022 with a price tag of $98 million. Nearby is Tall Hall, a similar structure.
Belmont will go before the Metro Planning Commission to request a final site plan approval on June 22.
The university has enlisted ESa as the architect and Catalyst Design Group for land-planning and engineering efforts. Both companies are local.
The seven properties needed to accommodate Caldwell Hall II (which will mimic Caldwell Hall in design) cover a collective 1.55 acres.
The existing Caldwell Hall is a 268,000-square-foot structure that offers more than 600 beds and a main address of 1303 Caldwell Ave. It sits on a 3.7-acre site on the south side of Caldwell and takes design cues from Tall Hall.
Belmont broke ground in January 2017 on the 11-floor Tall Hall. That project carried a roughly $80 million price tag.
The effort to undertake Caldwell Hall II comes as Belmont nears completion of work on its 3-D Building and recently topped construction of the structure to house the university’s future Frist College of Medicine.
My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.