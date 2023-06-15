645d286f272de.image.jpg

Caldwell Hall II

Belmont University has paid $2 million for one of two campus-area properties it needs for planned residential tower Caldwell Hall II.

Offering a small bungalow, the 0.22-acre site offers an address of 2006 15th Ave. S. The seller was Birda Mishaw, who — with late husband George Mishaw — paid $9,300 for the property in 1956, Metro records show.

2006 15th Ave. S. as seen in 2014

