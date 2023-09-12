Atlanta-based development company Portman Residential has announced a café and a Mexican restaurant as future tenants of its mixed-use building Starling, under construction on North Capitol property that hugs First Horizon Park.
According to a release, Retrograde Coffee and Social Cantina will open in January 2024, with work on the seven-story building 363-apartment unit building to be fully completed in March 2024 (read here). The address is 820 Fourth Ave. N.
Retrograde Coffee is a local brand that offers roasted coffees, pastries, house-made sourdough bagels and sandwiches. The space in Starling will mark the concept’s third Nashville location. The first is located at 1305 Dickerson Pike, with the second to open in McKissack Park (read here).
Nashville bartender and bar owner Jamie White is involved in creating the space, the release notes.
“Retrograde Coffee has become a place where people can slow down and spend time with their community,” Steve Mabee, co-founder of Retrograde Coffee, said in the release. “Our location at Starling is being thoughtfully designed to not only function as an amenity for Starling’s residents, but also for the whole neighborhood.”
The will be the first Southeast location for Bloomington, Ind.-based Social Cantina, which bills itself as a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar. The release notes the restaurant will offer tacos, bowls, salads, fajitas and more than 150 bottles of tequila and mezcal. The 5,500-square-foot space will feature a 100-seat patio overlooking the area’s Cumberland River Greenway and baseball stadium.
Social Cantina operates four locations in Indiana.
“We were drawn to the energy of Germantown and vibrant culture that Nashville has to offer, making it the ideal city to expand Social Cantina,” Social Cantina vice president of operations Chris Martin said in the release. “We look forward to planting our flag in the Music City and are excited to be slinging tacos and margaritas at Starling in time for the start of the 2024 baseball season.”
Starling will offer a structured parking garage that will be accessed via both Third and Fourth (see more images and the location here) and will interact with a spur of the greenway.
The building will be anchored by a large public plaza to be located at the corner of the building home to sports bar Third and Home and live music venue Brooklyn Bowl. The release notes the development will have a similar look and feel to those of Atlanta’s BeltLine, a former railway corridor that is now a multi-use trail with residential and restaurant spaces.
Portman paid $20 million for the 2.6-acre property in June 2021, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Portman has enlisted Atlanta-based Dynamik for architectural duties and R.G. Anderson of Nashville as the general contractor. Nashville-based Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture and land planning) and New York-based Inc. (the interior designer) also are participating.
“We're making exceptional progress in bringing a dynamic retail experience to life at Starling,” Dotan Zuckerman, Portman head of retail and activation, said in the release. “Retrograde Coffee and Social Cantina perfectly align with our values of creating an activated street level for residents, pedestrians and baseball fans.”
Relatedly, Portman in June announced plans for Eleven North, a three-tower residential and retail development that will yield 1,475 apartment units (read more here). Groundbreaking one the first tower is planned for 2025.
In April, Portman and local real estate investor David Creed completed construction of the Moore Building, a 16-story Class-A office building in Midtown. The Moore Building (read here) features 236,000 square feet of office space and 8,500 square feet of ground-floor retail.