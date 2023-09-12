Atlanta-based development company Portman Residential has announced a café and a Mexican restaurant as future tenants of its mixed-use building Starling, under construction on North Capitol property that hugs First Horizon Park.

According to a release, Retrograde Coffee and Social Cantina will open in January 2024, with work on the seven-story building 363-apartment unit building to be fully completed in March 2024 (read here). The address is 820 Fourth Ave. N.