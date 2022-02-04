Bowling Green, Kentucky-based auto sales company Martin Management Group has paid $15.75 million for a two-parcel North Davidson County property — more than twice the figure for which it sold a mere 15 months ago — according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located near the Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike intersection and with addresses of 1944 and 1973 Southerland Drive (near the Interstate 24-65 split), the two properties include a warehouse once used by locally based and 1893-founded mattress and bed company Southerland Bedding Inc.
The purchase comes about one year after Martin paid $8.1 million for a 4.8-acre property located near the Trinity Lane exit at I-65 and a few blocks south of its just-purchased property (read here).
Martin, officials with which could not be reached for comment, has now spent $23.85 million on the two sites.
The seller of The Southerland Drive property was an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Magnolia Investments Partners, which paid $6.5 million for the property in November 2020 (read here).
Martin Management (also called Martin Automotive Group) owns and operates Downtown Hyundai and Downtown Subaru in Midtown at 1512 Broadway after having in 2011 purchased the Jim Reed Subaru and Jim Reed Hyundai businesses. As previously reported, Houston-based developer Hines now owns some of that overall footprint where it is planning a multi-building, mixed-use development, necessitating Martin Management eventually moving its dealership (read here).
According to a source who asked to go unnamed, Todd Prevost, a principal with the local office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented Magnolia in the deal. The Post was unable to determine if Martin used a broker.
