A commercial property located in The Nations that changed ownership hands last year for $1.7 million has sold for $3.35 million — with the new owner a South Carolina-based automotive dealership company that continues to acquire Nashville property.
Via an LLC, Hudson Automotive Group now owns the 0.62-acre property, which offers an address 600 46th Ave. N., according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The purchase follows Hudson Automotive in February having paid $1.25 million for a 5.34-acre site in South Davidson County at 1715 Murfreesboro Pike (read here).
That acquisition also comes about 17 months after Hudson Automotive, via affiliated business Redwood Capital Investments (a Maryland-based asset management company), paid $6.9 million for South Nashville property located at 343 Harding Place and to which it will move its automobile dealership from Midtown.
The seller of the 600 46th Ave. N. property was an LLC affiliated with former auto dealership owner Rusty Dunn, who paid, as noted, $1.7 million for the West Nashville property in August 2021, Metro records show.
Will Dunn, a broker with the local office of CBRE and a Rusty Dunn relative, brokered the deal for the seller. Hudson did not have a broker, according to a source who asked to go unnamed. Rusty Dunn sold his dealership in October 2005 and has focused on real estate work since then.
Based in Charleston, S.C., and founded in 1948, Hudson Automotive is led by CEO David Hudson. The company operates in Midtown under landlord GBT Realty — a Brentwood-based development company that paid Lee Beaman $110 million for the property (and on which it plans a major development) in December 2021.
The source said Hudson Automotive is considering using its new property as a service center accommodating its dealership at the aforementioned ex-Beaman site.
The Nations property was seemingly once home to a Chevron gas station and, most recently, a window tinting business.
