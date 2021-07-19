Up-Down, an arcade bar that originated in Des Moines, Iowa, is slated to open by month’s end in East Nashville.
The building from which the business will operate, being adaptively reused, sits at 927 Woodland St. Nashville-based Deus Ex Design (David Grisham) has given the structure a significant update, with the one-story building now offering a rooftop space.
Construction began in late 2019 but the Up-Down did not open as promptly as planned, according to a source, due to the March 2020 tornado and COVID-19 considerations.
Now the team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee to seek approval for exterior signage. The property is located near Five Points and within MDHA’s East Bank Redevelopment District. As such, DRC approval is needed.
Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction has been involved in some work on the site.
Up-Down, which also has locations in Kansas City, Milwaukee and Minneapolis (and, soon, St. Louis), was named one of The 10 Best Arcade Bars in America by Game Informer. The businesses feature arcade video games, pinball, skee-ball, craft beers on tap and pizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.