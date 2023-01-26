An apartment building project is being eyed for MetroCenter, with the Pennsylvania-based company to undertake the effort having established a local presence.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Alpha Residential will redevelop a property located at 230 Cumberland Bend. The company paid $11 million for the 4.96-acre property in December 2021, Metro records show.

230

230 Cumberland Bend

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.