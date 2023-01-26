An apartment building project is being eyed for MetroCenter, with the Pennsylvania-based company to undertake the effort having established a local presence.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Alpha Residential will redevelop a property located at 230 Cumberland Bend. The company paid $11 million for the 4.96-acre property in December 2021, Metro records show.
The property offers Paddock Building, which sits near the Cumberland River and previously was home to Honky Tonk Brewing Co. (now operating in The Nations).
Based in Bridgeville near Pittsburgh, Alpha is seeking a final plat approval from planning department administrative staff, a move that would allow removal of easements on the property. Nashville-based Stivers Land Surveying is assisting in the effort.
If approved by planning staff, Alpha would be one step closer to redeveloping the site with Apex Riverstone, to offer 350 apartment units, the document notes.
Alpha officials declined comment.
The effort comes as Alpha is seeing the finishing construction touches of its Apex Marathon Village (read here). Similarly, the company sold its Apex Glassworks, also located in MetroCenter, in June 2022 for $93.6 million (read here).
The future Apex Riverstone will sit within Metro Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs’s District 2.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.