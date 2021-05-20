A Kroger-anchored suburban retail property in Antioch has sold for $18 million, almost 45 percent more than the figure for which the property last changed hands only three years ago.
The new owner of the 12.9-acre property, located at 1519 Mount View Road and called Shoppes at Hickory Hollow, is an LLC affiliated with New Jersey-based First National Realty Partners. That company also owns a similar retail property near Chattanooga and, according to its website, 15 additional properties in nine other U.S. states.
The seller was a Birmingham-based partnership that paid $12.6 million for the property in May 2018, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
With about 145,000 square feet, Shoppes at Hickory Hollow also accommodates Truist Bank, H&R Block and Little Caesars, among multiple other tenants.
First National Realty Partners officials could not be reached for comment, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
