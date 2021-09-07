Daymar art

An entity affiliated with the Greater Tennessee Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors has paid $7.05 million for a building located near Nashville International Airport and to which it plans to relocate its headquarters.

The address of the structure is 560 Royal Parkway.

The seller was Rachel Properties, which paid about $2.23 million for the property in 2004, according to Metro records. The most recent tenant seemingly was Daymar College.

A Davidson County Register of Deeds document notes the buyer, BuildFree TN LLC, has landed a $7,565,000 loan from Pinnacle Bank.

Clay Crownover serves as president of the Greater Tennessee Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, which currently operates from 1604 Elm Hill Pike. Crownover could not be reached for comment but sources confirmed the relocation.

The Post was unable to determine if a company currently operates from the just-sold building and if brokers were involved in the transaction.

