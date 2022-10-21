Nashville-based Magnolia Investment Partners has paid $10.85 million for a Hillsboro-West End property located near Interstate 440 and previously planned for a medical office project.
21st Avenue properties sell for $10.85M
Magnolia now owns buildings on parcels previously targeted for medical office structure
William Williams
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.
