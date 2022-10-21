Nashville-based Magnolia Investment Partners has paid $10.85 million for a Hillsboro-West End property located near Interstate 440 and previously planned for a medical office project.

With addresses of 2505-2525 21st Ave. S., the two-parcel 1.25-acre property offers a pair of modernist buildings: one of five floors — and seemingly home to Wright Foreign Currency Exchange and Centennial Retail Services, among others — and the other of two stories (with a tenant roster unclear).

2505 and 2525 21st Ave. S. as seen in 2019

