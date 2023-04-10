A local real estate investment group including Elliott Kyle has paid $2.5 million for the 12South commercial building home to boutique clothing company Outdoor Voices.
The seller of the 1,400-square-foot building, sitting on 0.17 acres at 2309 12th Ave. S., was a group of investors that includes Fred Lawrence and Robert Regan, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The sellers in 1999 paid $134,000 for the property, located near the structures accommodating Faherty and Taqueria del Sol, Metro records show.
Lawrence is a real estate agent with Village, while Regan seemingly has worked in various capacities within the music industry.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $1,785 per square foot based on the building’s size.
The Post reported in July 2022 the property was previously offered for sale for $2.7 million. Marketing materials note the building opened, as a residence at the time, in 1948 and was updated in 2010.
Multiple commercial real estate industry sources told the Post the per-foot asking price for the property is, in general, somewhat higher than average for a 12South property but not necessarily unreasonable given the size of both the building and the acreage.
Kyle, a broker with Equitable Property Company, said Outdoor Voices will remain a tenant on a long-term lease. The other investors are going unnamed.
“This was a chance to buy property on a street that is seeing fewer real estate investment opportunities,” Kyle told the Post. “We are pleased to add to our holdings within the 12South corridor.
Kyle has been involved in multiple real estate deals the past few years. For example, he owns a 12South building located at 2301 12th Ave. S. (Read more here.) Kyle and fellow local investors Rob Lowe and McClain Towery in 2017 sold the commercial buildings in Edgehill Village. And in 2020, they announced a townhome project for that district (read here).
The just-sold property previously was owned by local real estate industry veteran Mark Deutschmann (who paid $63,300 in 1995) and long-time investor Treg Warner (a relative of whom paid $9,600 in 1966).
Outdoor Voices Nashville opened in 12South in late 2018. The parent company operates 11 other locations. The Outdoor Voices website notes the 12South shop “takes you through an immersive journey inspired by personal spaces of music legends like Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Elvis.”