A local real estate investment group including Elliott Kyle has paid $2.5 million for the 12South commercial building home to boutique clothing company Outdoor Voices.

The seller of the 1,400-square-foot building, sitting on 0.17 acres at 2309 12th Ave. S., was a group of investors that includes Fred Lawrence and Robert Regan, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. The sellers in 1999 paid $134,000 for the property, located near the structures accommodating Faherty and Taqueria del Sol, Metro records show.

2309

2309 12th Ave. S.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.