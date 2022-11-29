A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Brentwood-based investor Steven Shelton (Chico Capital).

1000 Halcyon

The building last home to Second Missionary Baptist Church at 1000 Halcyon Ave.

