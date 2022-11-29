A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Brentwood-based investor Steven Shelton (Chico Capital).
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Franklin-based development company SouthStar. That entity in January paid $3.5 million for the church building (located at 1000, 1002 and 1004 Halcyon Ave.), a free-standing single-family home at 1006 Halcyon Ave. and a surface parking lot at 1001 Montrose Ave. It retains the latter two properties following the deal with Shelton.
The sellers in the January transaction were the trustees of Second Missionary Baptist Church, with the trust having paid $63,000 for the parking lot site in 1997 and $57,900 for the religious building and the free-standing single-family home site in 1991, Metro records show (read more here).
The just-sold property offers 0.48 acres, yielding a transaction that is the equivalent of $76.92 per foot (a figure that is relatively standard for the general area, sources said).
According to a separate document, Shelton has landed a loan, valued at $1.28 million, from Nashville-based FirstBank.
Of note, SouthStar is partnering with Dallas-based KDC and Franklin-based Chartwell Hospitality on Aureum, a $750 million mixed-use project for Cool Springs (read here).
Shelton could not be reached for comment regarding his plans for the just-bought property, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The transaction follows the January deal in which Brentwood Baptist Church paid $5 million for a nearby religious building property at 901 Acklen Ave. and located in what some locals call the Acklen Westgrove neighborhood (read here).
And in February, Amy James and Susan Davis, local franchisees affiliated with national chain Primrose Schools, paid $4.52M for a roughly 86-year-old ex-church building at 2400 10th Ave. S. and sitting catty-corner from Waverly Belmont Elementary School (read here).
The seller was Greater Christ Temple Church Inc., which acquired the property for $85,000 in 1971, according to Metro records.
A Primrose school now operates at the building.
Read more about deals involving former 12South church buildings via Post sister publication Nashville Scene, here.
