Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has announced quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share.
The mark compares to earnings of $1.51 per share from the same period in 2021, with the quarterly report representing an earnings surprise of 6.61 percent, Zacks reports. As of last quarter, analysts expected the Lebanon-based restaurant operator to post earnings of $1.62 per share when the company, instead, recorded earnings of $1.71, a 5.56 percent differential.
Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times, Zacks reports.
Similarly, Cracker Barrel posted revenues of $790.2 million for the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.03 percent. The figure compares to $713.42 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 10.8 percent. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates once during the last four quarters, Zacks reports.
The financial results are for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended April 29 and come as activist investor Sardar Biglari resumed his request for change at the company (read here).
In a company release, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra Cochran said despite a challenging macro environment, “we are optimistic that [various] initiatives will position us well for future growth.”
Shares of Cracker Barrel (Ticker: CBRL) ended the Tuesday regular trading session at $96.01, down 5.77 percent. The shares began 2022 at $131.62 and have since lost about 20.8 percent of their value. Comparatively, the S&P 500 has seen a dip of 13.5 percent.
Endeavor buys Minnesota publications company
Nashville-based Endeavor Business Media has acquired transportation sector B2B publications company 10 Missions Media, Nashville Business Journal reports.
Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based 10 Missions Media offers multiple publications focused on automotive repair facilities, independent tire dealerships and fast maintenance outlets, NBJ reports.
“This portfolio of brands will be invaluable in expanding our ability to provide the transportation industry with full coverage of the entire spectrum of vehicle repair and maintenance,” Endeavor CEO Chris Ferrell said in a release.
Founded in 2017 and making its first acquisition in 2018, Endeavor owns more than 80 media brands and 40 conferences and exhibitions. With more than 700 employees and 7,000 customers, the company bill itself as the largest B2B media company based in North America. Reggie Lawrence serves as executive vice president of Endeavor’s transportation business.
VUMC’s Solórzano elected AAES president-elect
Dr. Carmen Solórzano, chair of the Department of Surgery and director of endocrine surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been elected president-elect of the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons.
According to news.vumc.org, Solórzano is the first Latina and the fifth woman to be elected AAES president. Relatedly, Solórzano previously served as a vice president of the AAES and as governor of the American College of Surgeons.
Solórzano has authored more than 200 articles and book chapters. She serves on the editorial boards of the Annals of Surgical Oncology, the Journal of Surgical Oncology, the Journal of the American College of Surgeons and the World Journal of Surgery. In addition, she is associate editor of the American Journal of Surgery hepatopancreatobiliary section, associate editor of Video Endocrinology and editor for the section on endocrine tumors for the Annals of Surgical Oncology.
“[AAES] has played an important part in my development as an expert clinician and surgeon scientist, and it is a career highlight to serve in this capacity,” Solórzano told news.vumc.org.
