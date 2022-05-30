Genesco has reported earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.37 for the three months ended April 30, compared to $0.60 in the first quarter last year and $0.36 per diluted share three years ago, prior to the pandemic.
Net sales for the first quarter of the year decreased 3 percent to $521 million from $539 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 5 percent from $496 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020, prior to the pandemic.
Operating income decreased 47 percent from the figure of the same period last year and was down 9 percent compared to the mark in Q1 2020
"We are very pleased with our start to fiscal 2023, particularly our ability to exceed profitability expectations,” Mimi Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “While the year-ago period posed a difficult comparison due to government stimulus-fueled consumer spending, especially for our Journeys business, our top and bottom line performance on a multi-year basis underscores the success of our footwear focused strategy and our conviction that our company is fundamentally stronger than prior to the pandemic.
“Importantly, our business accelerated sequentially in April and thus far in May versus last year as inventory levels improved,” Vaughn added.
Genesco shared (Ticker: GCO) started the year trading at $63.57. They ended the Friday trading session at $59.25, down 0.13 percent on the day.
VU poll: approval dips for Biden, Lee, Trump presidential run
In a sign that malaise over rising inflation and stressors related to pandemic recovery could be influencing Tennesseans’ attitudes toward elected leaders, support for President Joe Biden and Gov. Bill Lee has dropped among registered voters, according to the most recent statewide Vanderbilt University Poll.
According to a release, the poll findings align with a national trend of waning support for Biden, even among Democrats and independent voters. Tennessee voters also are less inclined to see the merit of another presidential run by Donald Trump.
Among Democrats, 79 percent of those polled said they approve of Biden’s performance, while last year 92 percent voiced support for him. Only 31 percent of all those polled approved of Biden’s performance — down from 39 percent last year around this time — and a mere 25 percent said they would like to see Biden run for reelection.
Similarly, only 38 percent of those polled said they want Trump to run for president in 2024, a drop from 44 percent in December 2021. While Republicans are much more supportive of a 2024 Trump campaign than Democrats, they also showed declining interest, as 68 percent supported the idea, down 11 points from the mark of December 2021.
“There’s a general dissatisfaction with the direction of the country right now, and we pick that up in a lot of different ways — whether it be in the national poll or in how people are viewing local leaders,” said John Geer, dean of the VU College of Arts and Science and professor of political science. “One of the themes our latest poll shows is that here in Tennessee, there is a declining appetite to have a replay of the 2020 presidential election in 2024.”
Geer teamed with Josh Clinton, VU professor of political science, to oversee the poll.
Read the full poll findings here.
HCA donates to Girl Scouts
HCA Healthcare has announced its foundation will donate $1.38 million in the next three years to Girl Scouts of the USA (GUSA) to address mental wellness among girls.
Workshops related to the effort are under development and expected to launch in the summer of 2023. In addition, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will collaborate with the youth organization.
In the past, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has worked with Girl Scouts — first in 1998 with the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee council and then in 2017 with the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s Troop 6000, an initiative that serves girls experiencing homelessness and is modeled after similar troops nationwide.
"As mental health symptoms typically present for the first-time during adolescence and early adulthood, it is important to properly educate youth that they are not alone," Amy Rushton, vice president of behavioral health services at HCA Healthcare, said in the release. "These workshops can help normalize talking about mental health, starting at a young age, and give participants tools and language to be advocates for their own mental wellness as well as for their peers."
HCA Healthcare has approximately 2,300 sites for mental health care, including 182 hospitals across 20 states.
Small World Yoga opens in Edgehill
Small World Yoga, a nonprofit organization created by Nashville native Liz Veyhl, has opened a studio location at 1119 12th Ave. S. in Edgehill.
Founded in 2014, SWY connects 100 volunteer instructors with students of all ages and backgrounds at more than 75 community outreach locations, including other nonprofits, schools and community spaces. Each month, SWY facilitates nearly 265 yoga classes across the city and serves more than 3,000 students.
All the revenue generated via the new studio will support SWY’s community outreach work.
“We are thrilled about the new studio and this next stage of growth for Small World Yoga,” Veyhl said in a release. “Our team and community have been a catalyst for our consistent growth over the years, and we feel this studio expansion is no different. We are so excited for all the great things this new space will be able to provide for the Nashville community.”
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.