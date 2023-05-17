Dollar General has announced the expansions of its supply chain network including the opening of a Blair, Neb., distribution facility and two permanent regional distribution hubs in Newnan, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas.  

In a release, the Goodlettsville company also announced expansion plans in Jonesville, S.C., and Amsterdam, N.Y., at existing facilities.

Tony Suazo
Guy Abramo