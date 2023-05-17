Dollar General has announced the expansions of its supply chain network including the opening of a Blair, Neb., distribution facility and two permanent regional distribution hubs in Newnan, Ga., and Fort Worth, Texas.
In a release, the Goodlettsville company also announced expansion plans in Jonesville, S.C., and Amsterdam, N.Y., at existing facilities.
The opening of the Blair distribution center is expected to yield approximately 400 new jobs and represents an approximate $140 million investment in Washington County. As the company’s first ground-up dual distribution center, the Blair facility combines the efficiencies of traditional and DG Fresh supply chain networks. The DG Fresh network is currently delivering to more than 19,000 stores from 12 facilities. A formal grand opening celebration is scheduled for summer 2023.
“The recent additions to our supply chain network aim to provide greater efficiencies, create additional jobs and drive positive economic impact,” Tony Zuazo, Dollar General executive vice president of global supply chain, said in the release. “We’re excited to continue growing our distribution center network to further support store growth and to better serve our customers and local communities.”
Dollar General is also currently under construction on three recently-announced distribution centers in North Little Rock, Ark.; Aurora, Colo.; and Salem, Ore.
Shares of Dollar General (Ticker: DG) started the year trading at approximately $247 and are now at about $215.
HireRight Holdings sees revenues dip year-over-year
Nashville background screening services provider HireRight Holdings Corp. has announced financial results for the first quarter, with revenue of $175.4 million
According to a release, this compares to revenues of $198.7 million from Q1 2022.
The adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter compared to EPS of $0.37 from the same period of the prior year.
HireRight reported approximately $270 million of capital available the end of the quarter, with the figure consisting of $127.4 million of cash and $143.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the company’s revolving credit facility.
Through May 2, HireRight has repurchased 5.8 million shares of common stock for approximately $63.5 million under the share repurchase program announced on Nov. 13, 2022.
“Our first quarter demonstrated continued progress on our technology and margin initiatives, placing us ahead of schedule in achieving our 2023 margin target despite the soft demand environment,” HireRight President and CEO Guy Abramo said in the release. “I am also pleased to highlight we have made two recent strategic investments; one to deliver leading I-9 solutions for our customers and another to bolster our presence in the very important Latin American market. Lastly, we continue to express confidence in the opportunities ahead through ongoing share repurchases as part of our strategic plan to enhance long-term shareholder value.”
Shares of HireRight (Ticker: HRT) increased from $8.90 to $9.88 during the past five trading days. The shares have lost more than $2 in value year to date.
Wells Fargo to open seven area branches by 2025
Wells Fargo plans to open seven branches in or near Nashville by 2025, Nashville Business Journal reports.
The branches will include 5605 Charlotte Pike in West Nashville, 713 Gallatin Ave. in East Nashville, the intersection of Saturn Parkway and Port Royal Road in Spring Hill and 5229 Westlawn Pavilion in Murfreesboro, NBJ reports, citing regulatory filings.
The future branches will give Wells Fargo 22 Nashville-area locations, a figure double that of the mark of no more than two years ago, NBJ reports.
Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco and is Nashville’s 10th-largest bank based on deposits ($1.64 billion), according to Nashville Business Journal research.
