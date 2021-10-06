Nashville-based employment services company HireRight is preparing an initial public offering.
The company announced Wednesday that it had filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The number of shares and price range have yet to be determined, according to a release.
If the IPO goes ahead as planned, the company’s stock would trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HRT.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs & Co. are acting as lead underwriters, with Barclays, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair, Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel and Truist Securities assisting. Citizens Capital Markets, SPC Capital Markets, Penserra Securities, R. Seelaus & Co. and Roberts & Ryan are co-managers of the offering.
HireRight offers background screening, verification, monitoring and drug and health screening services for more than 40,000 customers, according to the release, which noted that the company screened more than 20 million applicants, employees and contractors in 2020.
According to its SEC filing, HireRight generate revenues of $326.5 million in the first half of 2021, representing a net loss of $15.6 million. That was greater revenues and a smaller loss than recorded during the same period in 2020.
The company is backed by private-equity firm General Atlantic and in 2018 merged with background screening company General Information Services, kicking off an acquisition spree, according to Reuters. StonePoint Capital also owns more than a quarter of the company.
HireRight moved its headquarters to Nashville more than a year ago in an effort to consolidate with a pre-existing operations center.
