Power wheelchair technology startup Luci has recruited veteran local health care finance executive Gerry Hayden to be its CFO and oversee its long-term capital strategy.
Hayden has joined Luci, which was launched by Barry and Jered Dean in June of last year, about two and a half years after he stepped down as CFO of HealthStream. He had been that company’s CFO since 2008 and also was a member of its board of directors for a while.
“We are thrilled to bring Gerry onto our growing team and to benefit from his rich experience and background within the healthcare technology companies,” said CEO Barry Dean. “We continue to be very encouraged by the eager adoption of Luci’s technology across the mobility industry.”
Based in Nashville with its R&D hub in Denver, Luci is developing a hardware/software platform that mounts onto a power wheelchair to help users avoid collisions and drop-offs. The company already has partnered with big industry players such as Permobil, National Seating & Mobility and Sunrise Medical.
“We are confident in the business plan and technology that helps bring smart and connected wheelchairs into this underserved sector of the market and that is very exciting,” Hayden said. “This team has laid an impressive foundation in just a few years, and I am honored for the opportunity to help Luci reach new levels of growth and success.”
Before his time at HealthStream, Hayden held senior finance roles at Allied Clinical Laboratories, Medavant Health, Covation and Meridian Occupational Health, among others. He now also is executive chairman of Nashville-based Angel Eye Health, which markets cameras for neonatal intensive care units.
