Under normal circumstances, a three-game losing streak in mid-February wouldn’t be cause for much concern, especially taking into account that the Nashville Predators haven’t gone more than three games without collecting at least one point during any stretch this season.
However, it almost seemed like an eventuality that the Predators — the NHL’s top overachievers of the 2021-22 season — would regress to the mean at some point, right?
Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, against the very head coach the team fired on Jan. 6, 2020, in his return to Bridgestone Arena, was Nashville’s third in a row and its fourth in five games.
Over that five-game stretch, the Predators have allowed 16 goals, been outshot 176-151 and taken 23 penalties. But is that more of a reflection of the tougher degree of opponent Nashville has seen over the last two weeks, or are the Predators in the midst of a true slump?
“Whether you win or lose, you have to have an honest assessment of what happened in the game,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “You’re going to win some and lose some; sometimes you’re going to play bad and win a hockey game. … Part of winning regularly in the league is there has to be a lot of consistency. When your game is consistent, it gives you a chance to win.”
The scoring chances have been there for Nashville, as have the timely saves from Juuse Saros, and it’s not like the team’s on-ice production suddenly just fell off.
The Predators are still tied for the third-most wins (28) and the fourth-most points (60) in the Western Conference. Saros is still a Vezina Trophy candidate, like teammates Roman Josi with the Norris Trophy, Tanner Jeannot with the Calder Trophy and Hynes with the Jack Adams Award.
So how do the Predators avoid hastily shaking up a lineup that is battle tested and altering a game plan that has worked for 45 of the first 49 games of the season?
“I think it’s trusting fundamentals,” defenseman Mark Borowiecki said. “I think if you go out there and try to chase it and … be the hero, that’s when things start to go awry a little bit. We’ve had success this year because we really play as a group. We have that group identity. We all buy into it; it doesn’t matter how much skill you have or don’t have. We all play a certain way out there and it gets us through tough times.
“We’re a good team, and we’re going to come out of this.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.